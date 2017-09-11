Chargers at Broncos

9:20 p.m., ESPN LINE — Broncos by 3

SERIES — Broncos lead 64-50-1; Broncos beat Chargers 27-19, Oct. 30, 2016 CHARGERS TO WATCH QB Philip Rivers coming off eighth 4,000-yard season. … RB Melvin Gordon averaged 102.5 yards rushing in past 2 games vs. Denver. … TE Antonio Gates’ 111 TD catches tied with Tony Gonzalez for most TD receptions by a tight end. … TE Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy/Arkansas Razorbacks) had 8 TD catches during his rookie season. … DE Joey Bosa’s 10½ sacks last season most by rookie since Aldon Smith’s 14 in 2011. BRONCOS TO WATCH Justin Simmons has replaced SS T.J. Ward, who was waived and picked up by Tampa Bay. … QB Trevor Siemian averaged 258 yards within AFC West last season with 8 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Jamaal Charles has 799 scrimmage yards and 7 TDs in past 8 games against Chargers. … WR Demaryius Thomas third player with 5 consecutive seasons with 90 or more catches, 1,000 yards and 5 or more TDs. … WR Emmanuel Sanders has 3 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. … OLB Von Miller’s 13½ sacks ranked second in league. He ranks second in league with 73½ sacks since 2011 and tied for second with 19 forced fumbles. … CB Aqib Talib has 9 INTs returned for touchdowns, most among active players. FANTASY TIP Chargers No. 1 WR Keenan Allen returns to the lineup after missing most of last season with a knee injury. It might not be a bad idea to watch him this week against the Broncos’ stiff pass defense. OUT Broncos RB Devontae Booker (wrist), DE Jared Crick (back), DT Zach Kerr (knee), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder)

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERS VS. BRONCOS 94.4 RUSHING 92.8 262.4 PASSING 230.3 356.8 TOTAL 323.1 25.6 POINTS 20.8 42.5 3RD DOWN 34.2

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERS VS. BRONCOS 97.9 RUSHING 130.3 249.2 PASSING 185.8 347.1 TOTAL 316.1 26.4 POINTS 18.6 39.9 3RD DOWN 36.4