Little Rock chef's team eliminated on Food Network's 'Great Food Truck Race'
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
A Little Rock chef's road trip on the Food Network's Great Food Truck Race ended in Nashville, Tenn.
Donnie Ferneau Jr.'s The Southern Frenchie truck was one of four remaining in the competition but did not win either of the two challenges in Sunday night's episode: make a dish inspired by the city's famous hot chicken without chicken and a promotion competition.
The team — made of up Ferneau, his former sous chef, Amanda Ivy, and his wife, Meaghan — had previously served beignets in New Orleans; red snapper in Pensacola, Fla.; and pecan dishes in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but came up short this week.
Ferneau came to the capital city more than 15 years ago and has since won the Diamond Chef Arkansas competition multiple times, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
ARMNAR says... September 11, 2017 at 11:59 a.m.
Thanks for doing us proud, Donnie & Co.!
Delta2 says... September 11, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.
Good job, Donnie
