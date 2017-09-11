Dance club on Little Rock's Main Street closes, will reopen as neighborhood sports bar, owner says

Regulars at Club Level on Little Rock's Main Street came out for one last dance before the business closed Saturday night. When the space reopens, it will have a new name and concept.

Owner Brad McCray said Monday that he began construction first thing Sunday morning on the new Brewski’s Pub & Grub, a neighborhood sports bar he hopes to open in the club’s place by early October.

“When we first opened up Club Level, Main Street was an abandoned sector of downtown,” McCray said.

Now, with several restaurants thriving on the same block, McCray thinks he can make better use of the space.

The customers going to Bruno’s Little Italy, Soul Fish Cafe and Samantha’s Tap Room “weren’t exactly just always coming to Level after they had dinner,” McCray said.

The remodel, which has been in the works for four months, is unrelated to a shooting that took place outside Club Level last month, though McCray said that crime reaffirmed his decision. In the Aug. 26 shooting, a 29-year-old was shot after an argument outside the business.

The new sports bar will feature custom rustic dining tables and upscale pub fare in a space with “Arkansas Southern flair,” McCray said.

Brewski's, which is slated to initially open at 3 p.m. with plans to open it for lunch after in 2018, adds one more establishment to a block that is already busy with eateries — and will soon be busier. Joining the existing restaurants on the west side of the street in coming months: Ira's, chef Ira Mittelman's upscale restaurant; and a new downtown branch of west Little Rock Asian-fusion restaurant A.W. Lin's. Before Level took it over in 2013, the space had housed Porter's Jazz Cafe and subsequently the Jamaican-themed Montego Cafe.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Eric Harrison contributed to this story.