Little Rock man accused of backing vehicle into business, attempting to steal 80-inch TV

Little Rock police say they arrested a man who was trying to steal an 80-inch TV from a warehouse Sunday.

According to a report, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to an alarm at Nino’s Trading Company on Enmar Drive, which is near the intersection of Interstate 30 and South University Avenue.

When officers arrived at the warehouse, they found a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer “backed into the business door” and Aamar Dender, 23, inside.

Dender was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail on charges including commercial burglary. Officers said he later admitted to damaging the door and attempting to take the TV.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.