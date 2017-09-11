Little Rock will submit bid to be location of Amazon's 2nd headquarters, mayor says

The mayor of Arkansas' capital city says Little Rock will submit an application to become the location of Amazon's second headquarters.

Mark Stodola wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the city "will Think Big and Be Creative" as it creates its bid to attract the tech giant.

Amazon said Thursday that it plans to spend more than $5 billion to build a second headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees, The Associated Press previously reported.

The company's requirements: It wants to be near a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and wants to be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade. Its original headquarters is in Seattle.

Little Rock's airport does not have United States Customs Service or direct international flights, according to its website. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area had a population of 731,612 in 2015.

Stodola said the city will work with the economic development team at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to make its bid.

Jim Strickland, the mayor of Memphis, said his city will "absolutely make a bid." Other reportedly interested cities include Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.