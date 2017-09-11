Man accused of entering Little Rock hotel room, assaulting girl pleads not guilty; bail set at $50,000

A 35-year-old man accused of entering a Little Rock hotel room and assaulting a 13-year-old girl while her father was at breakfast pleaded not guilty Monday, online records show.

Torell Caery faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, possession of a controlled substance and burglary. A judge set his bail at $50,000 after a court appearance Monday.

Authorities were called Sunday morning to the Red Roof Inn at 8115 Frenchman Lane. A man there told investigators he was at breakfast when he got a call from his 13-year-old daughter in the room "that there was an unknown black male in the room who had laid in the bed with and touched her," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man rubbed "her rear end" and later asked if she "had a bowl" before leaving, the report said.

Officers were on scene investigating when an employee pointed out Caery was trying to leave the property, the report said, noting he was then arrested.

Police say Caery was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.