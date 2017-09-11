Man arrested in Little Rock, accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at hotel

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after authorities say he sexually assaulted a youth at a hotel, according to a police report.

According to an arrest report, Torell Caery went into a hotel room and crawled into a bed with a teenage girl. The report said Torell sexually assaulted the teenager and then fled the area. Police said Caery was arrested at 8115 Frenchmans Lane, but the report did not specity the hotel where the assault occurred.

According to the report, Caery was in possession of drugs when he was taken into custody.

Authorities charged Caery with second-degree sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine with purpose and residential burglary, according to the report.

Caery was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night.