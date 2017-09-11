Home / Latest News /
Man dies after shooting at Arkansas gas station
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
WEST MEMPHIS — Authorities are investigating after a man died following a shooting at a gas station in West Memphis.
West Memphis police say the shooting happened Saturday night at a Citgo gas station in the east Arkansas city. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he later died.
Police have not yet released the victim's name or said what may have led to the shooting.
Memphis television station WMC reports that police have identified a suspect but no arrests have been made.
