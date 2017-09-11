Pregnant woman hit; North Little Rock man arrested

A North Little Rock man is accused of punching and kicking a pregnant woman carrying his child, according to a report.

Rayshaun Wilson, 36, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Sunday and faces multiple felonies, including first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by certain persons and third-degree domestic battery, the report said.

Officers were dispatched to 2700 East Lincoln Avenue for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to the report. When police arrived, they spoke with Lashynet Franklin, who said Wilson punched and kicked her. Franklin, who said she is five months' pregnant with Wilson's baby, told police he also tried to keep her inside, according to the report.

Franklin's mother told police that Wilson was armed with an AR-15 when he said "I'll shoot you in the head right here and now," according to the report. The report did not indicate who the reported comments were directed at.

Authorities took Wilson into custody after a standoff, and an AR-15 was found inside his residence on Lincoln Avenue, according to the report. Police reported that Franklin had a busted lip, marks on her neck and swelling around her eye and ear.

