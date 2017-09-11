Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 11, 2017, 10:56 a.m.

Probation officer fired after arrest in string of dumpster fires near Arkansas apartment

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:27 a.m.

brandon-wright-30-of-texarkana

PHOTO BY MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA THE TEXARKANA GAZETTE

Brandon Wright, 30, of Texarkana

An Arkansas man arrested last week after authorities said he ignited six dumpster fires near his apartment has been fired from his job as a probation officer in Texas, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

The Texarkana Fire Department has responded to blazes at the Links Apartments at 333 Links Drive since the end of July, Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson told the newspaper last week. Five of the six fires were lit in the same dumpster, he said.

On Wednesday, fire department officials who staked out the apartment complex watched 30-year-old Brandon Wright set a dumpster on fire, Johnson said. Wright reportedly lives at the complex.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Miller County jail on an arson charge.

An official with the Bowie County Community Supervision and Corrections Department said Wright was terminated from his job, the newspaper reported Saturday.

Arkansas Online