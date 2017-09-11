Saints at Vikings

6:10 p.m., ESPN LINE — Vikings by 3

SERIES — Vikings lead 20-11; Saints beat Vikings 20-9, Sept. 21, 2014 SAINTS TO WATCH RB Adrian Peterson makes Saints debut after 10 seasons and 11,747 yards rushing with Vikings. … QB Drew Brees 4-1 vs. Vikings, with 12 TD passes, 4 INTs, 4 sacks, 69 percent completion rate and average of 294 yards passing per game. Brees first player to lead NFL in passing yards 7 times, with 5,208 last season that rank as fourth-most ever … DE Cameron Jordan, son of former Vikings TE Steve Jordan, comes off fifth consecutive season with 7½ sacks or more. … Free agent acquisitions DE Alex Okafor and LB A.J. Klein and draft picks CB Marshon Lattimore and FS Marcus Williams are key additions to a rebuilt defense. VIKINGS TO WATCH Rookie RB Dalvin Cook will start. Pat Elflein will be first Vikings rookie to start at center since Pro Football Hall of Fame member Mick Tingelhoff in 1962. … DE Everson Griff-en has 30½ sacks since 2014, fifth-most in league during that span. FANTASY TIP Saints TE Coby Fleener and Saints WR Ted Ginn could be good plays with young Vikings CBs Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander in elevated roles. Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes is likely to shadow Saints second-year WR Michael Thomas, who projected to be Brees’ No. 1 man. OUT Saints OT Terron Armstead, LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring)

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS VS. VIKINGS 108.9 RUSHING 75.3 317.1 PASSING 239.8 426 TOTAL 315.1 29.3 POINTS 20.3 48.6 3RD DOWN 38.0

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS VS. VIKINGS 101,6 RUSHING 106.9 273.8 PASSING 207.9 375.4 TOTAL 314.9 28.4 POINTS 19.2 43.3 3RD DOWN 39