Police: Sawed-off shotgun fired during robbery attempt at Little Rock grocery store

A man in a ski mask fired a sawed-off shotgun into the ground while he and an accomplice tried to rob a Little Rock grocery store overnight Sunday into Monday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the hold-up try, which police said occurred around midnight Sunday at Supermercado, 4918 Baseline Road.

A cashier at the business said two black men in their early to mid-20s came in with ski masks covering their faces and guns in their hands, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. One man wielded the sawed-off shotgun, and the other had a pistol.

One robber demanded cash, the report said, but the cashier was unable to unlock the registers.

"She advised the suspects then became upset about being unable to take anything and the one carrying the shotgun fired once at the ground before both suspects fled," the report said, noting the assailants ran north toward Stanton Road.

No arrests have been made.