Sheriff's office: 2 Arkansas deputies injured after struggle with 54-year-old man

A struggle with a 54-year-old man left two Arkansas deputies injured and a sheriff's office car damaged, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies responded to an address on Firehouse Road in Hopewell about noon Sunday after receiving a complaint that someone was damaging property.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly encountered Bobby Brown, 54, of Hopewell, who matched the suspect's description. Brown tried to flee and ended up fighting deputies, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said the 54-year-old was eventually taken into custody but two deputies were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injures that weren't believed to be life-threatening. A sheriff's office car was reportedly damaged in the altercation.

The release stated that Brown was taken to the Cleburne County jail and faces charges that include terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and second-degree battery.