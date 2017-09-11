Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: 2 Arkansas deputies injured after struggle with 54-year-old man
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A struggle with a 54-year-old man left two Arkansas deputies injured and a sheriff's office car damaged, authorities said.
According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies responded to an address on Firehouse Road in Hopewell about noon Sunday after receiving a complaint that someone was damaging property.
When authorities arrived, they reportedly encountered Bobby Brown, 54, of Hopewell, who matched the suspect's description. Brown tried to flee and ended up fighting deputies, according to the release.
The sheriff's office said the 54-year-old was eventually taken into custody but two deputies were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injures that weren't believed to be life-threatening. A sheriff's office car was reportedly damaged in the altercation.
The release stated that Brown was taken to the Cleburne County jail and faces charges that include terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and second-degree battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sheriff's office: 2 Arkansas deputies injured after struggle with 54-year-old man
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
rubythecat96gmailcom says... September 11, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Does our law enforcement not have tasers ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.