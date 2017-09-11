Sooner kicks Buckeyes out of the kitchen

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, a two-time winner of the Burlsworth Award as the nation's top college football player who started as a walk-on, wasn't apologizing to Ohio State players and fans for sticking it to them Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed 27 of 35 throws for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in the now second-ranked Sooners' 31-16 victory at Ohio Stadium.

That performance made Mayfield very happy, especially after Ohio State beat Oklahoma 45-24 last season in Norman, Okla.

So, as the Sooners celebrated late Saturday, Mayfield grabbed an Oklahoma flag and raced around the field before stopping and emphatically planting it in the middle of the block "O" logo at midfield as the Ohio State band stood and watched.

It was payback time for the Sooners, who had to watch Buckeyes players embrace and sing their alma mater at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a year ago.

"It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field, and they probably feel the same way right now," Mayfield said. "We've had that mood in the locker room that nobody believes in us."

Not in the playbook

It's tough enough for offensive coordinators to call the right play to convert third-and-12, third-and-15, or third-and-anything situations.

But third and 93?

That's what Louisiana Tech faced Saturday night at the start of the fourth quarter of its 57-21 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville.

Louisiana Tech faced second and goal at the Mississippi State 6 when a Shotgun snap sailed over the head of quarterback J'Mar Smith.

The ball went on to elude Smith and defensive back Maurice Smitherman. Then Mississippi State's C.J. Morgan tried and failed to cover, kicking the ball down field, to the Louisiana Tech 7. There, wide receiver Cee Jay Powell came up with it.

Needless to say, Louisiana Tech Coach Skip Holtz didn't have any plays in mind to score from his team's 7.

"I hate the mistakes that we made," Holtz said. "The things we did -- we shoot ourselves in the foot."

Makes you wonder what Skip's father, College football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz, always quick with a quip, might have said.

Mississippi State Coach Dan Mullen certainly didn't have any zingers.

"It was a strange game at times, wasn't it?" Mullen said.

Thanks, Dan.

Pain in the butt

University of Missouri sophomore running back Damarea Crockett (Little Rock Christian) was having a nice game Saturday night during the Tigers' SEC matchup with South Carolina in Columbia, Mo., until he jogged off Faurot Field with an injury in the third quarter.

He did not return.

Missouri Coach Barry Odom said afterward that Crockett suffered a bruised tailbone, and joked that he was feeling Crockett's pain after seeing the Tigers' early 10-0 lead turn into a 31-13 loss to the Gamecocks.

"It's called an ass-kicking," Odom said.

Sports on 09/11/2017