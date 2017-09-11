Sooners jump up to No. 2

Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.

Three of the top six teams from last week defeated other ranked teams on Saturday, creating an early shake-up near the top of the AP Top 25. The Sooners jumped three spots after winning 31-16 at Ohio State. The last time the Sooners were this close to being No. 1 was 2011.

The Buckeyes slipped from No. 2 to eighth.

Clemson held its spot at No. 3 after beating Auburn and Southern California moved up two places to sixth following a victory against Stanford. Penn State is No. 5.

The Crimson Tide received 59 first-place votes. Oklahoma has two and Clemson one.

Out and in

Notre Dame's stay in the Top 25 lasted one week. The Fighting Irish lost 20-19 at home to Georgia, which moved up two spots to No. 13. The Irish were the only team to fall out of the rankings.

UCLA followed up its remarkable comeback victory in week one against Texas A&M with a more routine blowout of Hawaii and landed at No. 25 in the latest rankings. The Bruins moved into the rankings for the first time since starting 2016 at No. 16.

The Bruins stumbled to a four-victory season last year, but quarterback Josh Rosen and the offense seem to be blossoming under new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.

Missouri DC fired

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- DeMontie Cross was fired as Missouri's defensive coordinator after a year and two games in the position.

The school announced the move Sunday, a day after the Tigers (1-1) lost 31-13 to South Carolina and a week after they allowed 43 points to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Missouri State.

Cross' firing is effective immediately, and no immediate replacement was named in the school's announcement.

It comes ahead of the Tigers matchup with Purdue on Saturday.

A former Missouri safety from 1994-96, Cross was stripped of his play-calling duties seven games into the 2016-17 season.

Even after Odom took over play-calling, the Tigers finished the season ranked worst in the SEC in yards allowed per game.

"I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out," Missouri Coach Barry Odom said.

"However, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now."

Through two games in this season, Odom has continued to call plays with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ryan Walters, outside linebackers coach Brian Odom and defensive line coach Brick Haley looking on.

Cross was hired to a three-year contract at Missouri worth $600,000 per year after a three-year stint at TCU, where he coached linebackers and was a co-defensive coordinator.

O-LINE DELIVERS BLOW

LOS ANGELES -- By the fourth quarter, the Southern California offensive line could see the physical and psychological effects of a bruising running game had taken on the opposing defense.

It's happened plenty of times over the last decade in the revived Stanford-USC rivalry, but this time the No. 4 Trojans finally turned the tables on the 19th-ranked Cardinal in their 42-24 victory on Saturday night.

It is a template USC wants to continue in its glamour non-conference showdown with Texas on Saturday, their first meeting since the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl.

"We could see them demoralized," center Nico Falah said. "Like the last drive we had to get the first down to win the game, we could see them all with their hands on their hips, sweating. An offensive line can really see a defensive line struggling."

USC bludgeoned Stanford for 307 yards rushing, the most allowed by the Cardinal since facing a 2010 Oregon team that would play for the BCS title that season.

Sports on 09/11/2017