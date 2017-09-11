FOOTBALL

UA’s Long to speak at LRTD Club

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Jeff Long will be the guest speaker at today’s Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon at the Embassy Suites hotel in Little Rock Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:50 a.m. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

GOLF

Arkansas men lead in Minnesota

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s men were leading in the second round at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn., before play was suspended due to darkness Sunday. Second round play is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. followed by the third round. The Razorbacks were in second place, one stroke back of the lead before taking a three-stroke lead over Baylor before play was suspended. Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet sits in fourth place overall and two shots back of the leader after shooting a 67 in the second round.

ASU men fourth in Indiana

Arkansas State University’s men’s team finished fourth at the Wolf Run Intercollegiate in Zionsville, Ind. The Red Wolves finished with an 886 after a final-round 298. Kentucky won with an 872 while Miami (Ohio) was second at 878 and Central Florida was third at 883. Individually, Arkansas State’s Joel Wendin finished tied for fifth with a 218 (71-75-72).

SOCCER

Late goals sink Razorbacks

Ann McConnom and Christina Klaum scored in the 81st and 83rd minute to lift Providence to a 4-3 victory over the University of Arkansas’ women in Providence, R.I. The Razorbacks took a 3-2 lead in the 51st minute on a goal by Stefani Doyle. Arkansas took a 2-0 lead on goals by Haley Vanfossen and Doyle in the fifth and ninth minutes before Providence tied the game on goals by Julianna Pellegrini in the 17th minute and Kayla Steeves in the 37th minute. Rachel Harris made three saves for Arkansas (4-4-0). Shelby Hogan made 10 saves for Providence (3-4-0).

UCA women defeat Oral Roberts

Stacia Carroll scored in the 81st minute to give the University of Central Arkansas a 3-2 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday in Tulsa. Carroll’s goal came after Amogelang Motau scored to tie the game at 2-2. The Bears took a 2-1 lead on goals by Jordan Slim in the sixth minute and Avery Taylor in the 44th minute. Amanda Dial tied the game for Oral Roberts in the 26th minute. Central Arkansas (3-5-0) outshot Oral Roberts (2-5-0) 14-11.

UCA men win in Ohio

Niklas Brodacki scored two goals and Pepe San Roman scored once in the University of Central Arkansas’ 3-0 victory over Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday. The Bears (1-5-0) won despite being outshot 18-14 by IPFW (1-2-3).

Harding men fall to Mississippi College

Jacob Farthing and Connor Johnson scored goals for Mississippi College in a 2-0 victory over Harding University’s men on Sunday at Longabaugh Field in Clinton, Miss. Harding (0-2-2) had 10 shots in the game. Mississippi College improved to 3-0-1.

Harding women tie Missouri Southern

Asia Holingsworth scored in the 31st minute to help Harding University’s women (0-3-1) tie Missouri Southern (0-2-2) 1-1 at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy. Taylor Beck scored the game’s first game in the 28th minute. Harding outshot Missouri Southern 16-14.

PREP GOLF

Rogers High’s Brunson takes second

Rogers High senior Trevor Brunson shot a two-day total of 140 to take second in the Conway Invitational tournament over the weekend. The Lady Mounties finished second and the boys team took third. The Lady Mounties finished with a two-day score of 545, despite being without their top play Payton Smith on the second day. Maggie Mosier shot 85/86, while teammate Amanda Sakalares shot 92/92. Conway’s Casey Ott was the medalist with a two-day score of 147. Smith shot an 83 on Friday, but didn’t play Saturday because she was taking the ACT.