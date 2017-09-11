Thrown to ground, robbed while leaving Little Rock motel, woman tells police

A woman was attacked by a robber while she was leaving a Little Rock motel's lobby early Sunday, according to a police report.

Officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the Super 7 Inn, 9525 Interstate 30, near the frontage road's intersection with Chicot Road. When they arrived, a 30-year-old Heber Springs woman told them that she was leaving the lobby about 4:50 a.m. when a stranger approached her and threw her to the ground.

The two reportedly "tussled" before the robber took her Coach wallet, which contained $20. She saw him flee the motel in a maroon Chevrolet Impala, according to the report.

A motel employee told officers that a guest named Antwon Gayden, 22, of Little Rock was staying at the motel and had a red Chevrolet Impala.

Gayden was not listed as a suspect on the report, but Pulaski County jail records show he was booked on robbery and theft of property charges shortly about 12:15 p.m. Monday. No bail had been set.