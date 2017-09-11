BASEBALL

Drillers eliminate Naturals

TULSA — Erick Mejia hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Dennis Santana struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Sunday to win their Texas League North playoff series. Santana (4-1) allowed three hits while walking two to get the win. Tulsa went up 4-0 in the fourth after Mejia hit a two-run home run. Corey Ray (6-13) went 4 innings, allowing 4 runs and 3 hits. He also struck out three and walked two. Tulsa won the series 3-2 and will face Midland in the Texas League championship.

GOLF

Tanguay earns LPGA card

Anne-Catherine Tanguay won the Symetra Tour’s Garden City (Kan.) Charity Classic on Sunday at windy Buffalo Dunes to put herself in good position to earn an LPGA Tour card. The 26-year-old former University of Oklahoma player from Quebec birdied three of the last five holes for a 1-under 71 and a three-stroke victory in steady 20 mph wind that gusted over 35 mph. Tanguay finished at 5-under 211 and earned $22,500 for her first career victory to jump from eighth to fifth on the money list with $70,995. The top 10 after the final four events will get LPGA Tour cards. “This year was almost go big or go home,” said Tanguay, who made 10 LPGA Tour starts last year with conditional status. “Last year, I had the taste of playing there and I knew I belonged and I really wanted to accomplish getting back. That has been a huge goal of mine. We will see how it plays out, but I think I’m in a really good position now. I have a lot of trust and confidence now.” Second-round leader Katelyn Dambaugh had a 75 to finish second. The former South Carolina player moved from 16th to 11th on the money list with $47,493 — $64 behind No. 10 Daniela Darquea.

U.S. wins Walker Cup

The United States won the Walker Cup from Britain and Ireland on Sunday with decisive performances by three Southern Californians and the 2017 NCAA individual champion at Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course. The United States went into the afternoon singles matches needing only 2½ points to win the amateur biennial event. It got them quickly. Collin Morikawa of La Canada Flintridge beat British Amateur champion Harry Ellis 2 and 1 to go 4-0 in the two-day competition. Norman Xiong of Canyon Lake came painfully close to also being perfect before halving his match with Scott Gregory. Stewart Hagestad, a junior member at LACC who played at Southern California, won 2 and 1 against Jack Singh Brar. NCAA individual champion Braden Throneberry of Ole Miss, rolled past Paul McBride, 6 and 5.

MOTOR SPORTS

Marquez takes San Marino

Marc Marquez passed Danilo Petrucci on the final lap to win the rainy San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix on Sunday and draw level with Andrea Dovizioso atop the MotoGP standings. Petrucci had taken the lead a quarter of the way through the race when Jorge Lorenzo crashed spectacularly — but apparently without injury. Petrucci finished second and Dovizioso was third. Lorenzo had a strong start, moving up immediately from fifth to first. There were multiple falls and six riders retired. Marquez and Dovizioso each have 199 points, 26 ahead of Maverick Vinales in third with five races remaining. It was Marquez’s fourth victory of the season. Dominique Aegerter won the Moto2 race and Romano Fenati took the Moto3 event.

BASKETBALL

WNBA hands out awards

Connecticut’s Curt Miller is the WNBA’s Coach of the Year and the Sun’s Jonquel Jones earned the league’s most improved player award on Sunday, the league announced. Miller led the Sun to a fourth-place finish in the standings after the team lost Chiney Ogwumike to an injury before the season. Connecticut lost five of its first six games before winning 17 of the next 21. He received 36 votes from a national panel of 40 sportswriters and broadcasters. Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx finished second with two votes, while Brian Agler of the Los Angeles Sparks and Bill Laimbeer of the New York Liberty tied for third with one vote each. Miller also won the inaugural Executive of the Year award. He received six of 12 first-place votes from a panel composed of one basketball executive from each WNBA team.

MARATHON

Boston registration opens

Registration for next spring’s Boston Marathon opens today, and with demand high, the Boston Athletic Association is urging qualified runners to do something that should come naturally: Move quickly. As in recent years, the BAA will use a rolling registration, with the fastest qualifiers in their gender and age groups getting first crack at a coveted bib. Signups begin at 9 a.m. Central at baa.org for runners who qualified with a time 20 or more minutes quicker than they needed. Athletes must meet strict time standards for a shot at a place in the field of 30,000. The 122nd running of the 26.2-mile race will be held April 16 — the Patriots Day holiday in Massachusetts.

OLYMPICS

Board member resigns

The IOC said Patrick Hickey resigned from its executive board, more than one year after he was arrested at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a ticket scalping investigation. The International Olympic Committee body announced Hickey’s resignation ahead of the board’s two-day meeting opening today in Lima, Peru. Hickey “emphasized that he wants to protect the IOC,” the Olympic body said citing his resignation letter. The IOC board seat representing the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) will be elected at a four-day annual meeting starting Wednesday in Lima. Hickey temporarily stepped aside from Olympic work after Brazilian authorities arrested him at the IOC’s hotel in Rio. He denies wrongdoing and retains his IOC membership. Hickey returned to Ireland in December after ANOC loaned him $430,000 in bail money.

GOLF

Day fourth in Japan behind Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie made all the putts he needed on Narita Golf Club’s huge greens Sunday to win the Japan Airlines Championship — the first PGA Tour Champions event in Japan. The 54-year-old Scot two-putted for par from 50 feet on the par-4 18th, hitting his first to 1½ feet, for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Billy Mayfair and second-round leader Scott McCarron.

Little Rock’s Glen Day was fourth at 12 under after a 67 and won $150,000

Montgomerie finished at 14-under 202 and earned $400,000 for his fifth victory on the 50-and-over tour and first in nearly a year. He won 31 times on the European Tour and topped the tour’s money list a record eight times — seven in a row from 1993-99 and the last in 2005.

Mayfair, playing two groups ahead of Montgomerie, settled for a 66 after missing a 6-foot birdie try on 18 on the left edge. McCarron, tied with Bernhard Langer for the tour victory lead with four after winning three of the previous six events, birdied the final two holes for a 71.

Montgomerie ran in a 60-footer on the par-4 13th in the middle of a three-hole birdie spree, and made two key 6-foot putts — the first for par on the par-3 16th and the second for birdie on the par-5 17th to break a tie for the lead with Mayfair.

Montgomerie birdied four of the first five holes on the back nine — also holing putts of 20 feet on No. 10, 15 feet on No. 12, and 14 feet on No. 14 — after playing the first nine in even par with a bogey and a birdie.

The Hall of Famer will be in Canada next week for his title defense in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Victoria, British Columbia. His first three Champions victories came in majors — the 2014 and 2015 Senior PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Senior Open.

John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 39th at 2 under and won $12,250.