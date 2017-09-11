Woman dies in Arkansas hospital days after head-on collision, state police say

A woman who was hospitalized Thursday after a Dodge careened into her vehicle, striking it head-on, died from her injuries on Sunday, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. northwest of Pea Ridge in Benton County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2006 Dodge heading north on Arkansas 94 near an intersection with Don McAllister Road veered into the opposing lane and crashed head-on into a 2014 Mazda, state police said.

The Mazda's driver, 30-year-old Amber Epling of Washburn, Mo., was hospitalized and died from her injuries on Sunday, police said.

The Dodge's driver, 27-year-old Kenneth Cross of Pineville, Mo., was reportedly injured.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 338 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.