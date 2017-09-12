Home / Latest News /
Arkansas bank executive, former highway commissioner Frank Scott Jr. exploring run for Little Rock mayor
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
Frank Scott Jr., an executive with First Security Bank who served in former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe's administration, said Tuesday that he is exploring a possible run for Little Rock mayor in 2018.
Scott, who also served as an Arkansas highway commissioner, said in a video posted on his website that it's "time for new leadership" in Little Rock and "time to invest in all corners of our city to unite one another."
"I'm exploring a run for mayor because I believe that if our city is to reach its full potential, everyone must face each day with the prospect of living a life guided by opportunity and purpose," said Scott, who described himself as a lifelong Little Rock resident. "You see, our city is at a crossroads. We require new vision and a new direction."
Under Beebe's administration, Scott served first as deputy policy director and later as director of intergovernmental affairs.
State Rep. Warwick Sabin previously announced he is exploring a run for mayor, and Mayor Mark Stodola has said he intends to run for re-election. He is in his third term.
Candidates cannot formally file for the November 2018 municipal election — in which six of 10 city director seats will also be up for grabs — until August 2018.
Little Rock's mayor does not vote on matters before the Board of Directors except to break a tie, but he does hold veto power. The full-time job pays $160,000 per year.
Reporter Eric Besson contributed to this story.
