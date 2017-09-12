Arkansas bank executive, former highway commissioner Frank Scott Jr. exploring run for Little Rock mayor

Frank Scott Jr., an executive with First Security Bank who served in former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe's administration, said Tuesday that he is exploring a possible run for Little Rock mayor in 2018.

Scott, who also served as an Arkansas highway commissioner, said in a video posted on his website that it's "time for new leadership" in Little Rock and "time to invest in all corners of our city to unite one another."

"I'm exploring a run for mayor because I believe that if our city is to reach its full potential, everyone must face each day with the prospect of living a life guided by opportunity and purpose," said Scott, who described himself as a lifelong Little Rock resident. "You see, our city is at a crossroads. We require new vision and a new direction."

Under Beebe's administration, Scott served first as deputy policy director and later as director of intergovernmental affairs.

State Rep. Warwick Sabin previously announced he is exploring a run for mayor, and Mayor Mark Stodola has said he intends to run for re-election. He is in his third term.

Candidates cannot formally file for the November 2018 municipal election — in which six of 10 city director seats will also be up for grabs — until August 2018.

Little Rock's mayor does not vote on matters before the Board of Directors except to break a tie, but he does hold veto power. The full-time job pays $160,000 per year.

