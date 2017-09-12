Police: Man arrested on murder charge after child found dead at Arkansas apartment

A 20-year-old has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a 10-month old was found dead at an Arkansas apartment, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Newport Police Department, officers found the child's body while responding to a call Sunday at a home at the Harmony Homes complex, 1110 N. Pecan St.

The body was sent to the state Crime Lab, and a preliminary autopsy report reportedly indicated that the child had died of a head injury.

Benjamin Collier was later taken to the Jackson County jail on a first-degree murder charge, the release states.

The Newport Police Department did not say why authorities believe Collier caused the 10-month-old’s death. No further details were released.

Newport, in northeast Arkansas, is about 50 miles southwest of Jonesboro.