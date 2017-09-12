Home / Latest News /
Police: Man arrested on murder charge after child found dead at Arkansas apartment
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:36 p.m. Updated today at 1:28 p.m.
A 20-year-old has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a 10-month old was found dead at an Arkansas apartment, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Newport Police Department, officers found the child's body while responding to a call Sunday at a home at the Harmony Homes complex, 1110 N. Pecan St.
The body was sent to the state Crime Lab, and a preliminary autopsy report reportedly indicated that the child had died of a head injury.
Benjamin Collier was later taken to the Jackson County jail on a first-degree murder charge, the release states.
The Newport Police Department did not say why authorities believe Collier caused the 10-month-old’s death. No further details were released.
Newport, in northeast Arkansas, is about 50 miles southwest of Jonesboro.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man arrested on murder charge after child found dead at Arkansas apartment
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.