Arkansas woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in back with unknown object
This article was published today at 9:01 a.m.
A 36-year-old Hot Springs woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend of two years in the back.
Kari Denise Wilcox was arrested around 11 p.m. at a Hot Springs hospital where the victim was taken for treatment, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.
Authorities began investigating after the victim showed up at the emergency room with a wound to his back and said Wilcox stabbed him with an unknown object, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.
Investigators found Wilcox in a vehicle outside and arrested her. No information on the motive was released.
Wilcox faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, a felony. She remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $3,500.
Kharma says... September 12, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.
White devil
TravisBickle says... September 12, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.
Cold blooded.
