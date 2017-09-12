Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Arkansas woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in back with unknown object

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:01 a.m.

kari-wilcox

Kari Wilcox

A 36-year-old Hot Springs woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend of two years in the back.

Kari Denise Wilcox was arrested around 11 p.m. at a Hot Springs hospital where the victim was taken for treatment, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Authorities began investigating after the victim showed up at the emergency room with a wound to his back and said Wilcox stabbed him with an unknown object, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Investigators found Wilcox in a vehicle outside and arrested her. No information on the motive was released.

Wilcox faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, a felony. She remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $3,500.

Kharma says... September 12, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.

White devil

TravisBickle says... September 12, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.

Cold blooded.

