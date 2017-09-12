Home / Latest News /
Awkward 'MNF' debut makes ESPN's Sergio Dipp an online star
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:43 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Thank you...— Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017
And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g
DENVER — ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp has become an unlikely star of "Monday Night Football" thanks to an awkward debut.
Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, who became the first woman to call an NFL regular season game since 1987, went to Dipp for a report on new Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph during the first quarter of the Chargers-Broncos "Monday Night Football" nightcap.
Dipp hesitated and finally gave some scant details about Joseph's background and emphatically stating the coach was having "the time of his life." It turned out to be Dipp's only report of the night, but it instantly made him a trending topic online.
The 29-year-old Mexican-born Dipp has been with ESPN since 2013, but has reported mostly for the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes.
He gave an emotional statement in a Twitter video Tuesday, stating that he hopes to "have another chance."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Awkward 'MNF' debut makes ESPN's Sergio Dipp an online star
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
TravisBickle says... September 12, 2017 at 10:24 a.m.
Stage fright??
( permalink | suggest removal )
Whippersnapper says... September 12, 2017 at 11:50 a.m.
I watched that live, and it was like a train wreck. I think the average high school kid put on the spot would have said something more impressive than what this guy came up with.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.