Bradford, Vikes air out Saints

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sam Bradford set the NFL record for completion percentage for Minnesota last season, his accuracy aided by the volume of short passes under heavy pressure.

With protection from the rush, he showed Monday night he can throw the ball down the field with the best of them.

Bradford started his second year with Minnesota in style, passing for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Vikings beat New Orleans 29-19 to spoil old friend Adrian Peterson's first game with the Saints.

"When I've got time to sit back there and kind of evaluate things, I've got all the confidence in the world that our guys outside are going to win," Bradford said.

Stefon Diggs had 7 receptions for 93 yards, 2 for scores, and Adam Thielen racked up 157 yards on 9 catches as Bradford carved up a Saints defense that looked again like one of the worst in the league despite a major renovation. Rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards on 22 carries in the formal takeover from Peterson.

Peterson was limited to 18 yards on six carries in a time share with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and he was an afterthought once the Saints fell behind. Drew Brees was quiet, too, with 291 yards on 27-of-37 passing, which was padded by the late push to catch up.

"We didn't do anything different or try to out-trick them," Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said. "You know, line up and play, do your job."

Coby Fleener caught the Saints' only touchdown after the two-minute warning with his team down 29-12. Will Lutz made four field goals, three under 25 yards.

"The bottom line," Brees said, "is you've got to score touchdowns."

Behind mostly clean pockets created by a remade offensive line, Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes without a turnover. With three rookies and three free agents in the starting lineup, the Saints tried hard to better a defense that has held Brees and company back since the Super Bowl title eight years ago. The first performance left a lot to be desired, with Diggs and Thielen consistently finding favorable matchups underneath and along the sideline.

"I just try to run a route, catch the pass, but Sam, you know, he's a slinger," Diggs said.

The Saints had three unnecessary roughness calls in the first half. Two of the personal fouls extended a drive that ended with one of three field goals by Kai Forbath. The other 15-yarder was on safety Kenny Vaccaro for head-hunting Diggs during an acrobatic catch in the closing seconds of the first half. Diggs came right back with another grab to give the Vikings a 16-6 lead at the break after a 10-play, 95-yard drive.

Cook became the first Vikings running back to start a season opener since Michael Bennett in 2001. Despite trouble hanging onto a couple of passes thrown his way, he helped salt away the game in the second half.

Bradford and Cook were the primary beneficiaries of the work done by an offensive line with four new starters and plenty of old external skepticism after a lackluster 2016 performance.

"In the building, we felt great about those guys," Bradford said. "We've seen what we're capable of doing."

Ten years and two days after Peterson made his NFL debut in purple with 103 yards rushing and a 60-yard touchdown reception on this same block of downtown Minneapolis, he returned in black, white and gold as a part-time player for the pass-first Saints.

