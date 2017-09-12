Coach: Guard Jordan Phillips versatile, not recruited enough

Dallas Showtyme Coach Erven Davis said believes Arkansas guard target Jordan Phillips is a unique talent.

“We used him at the point guard through the four…and he can play them all well,” said Davis, who's also known as Big E.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington, (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy, will officially visit the Hogs this weekend. He has scholarship offers from TCU, Fresno State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and is expected to receive an offer from Arkansas soon.

“He’s getting recruiting, but I still feel like he’s under recruited,” Davis said. “I think he’s one of the top players I saw all summer. He can shoot the ball, he can create for other people, he can score inside, he can score above the rim. He can score from the outside, defend the perimeter position as well as defend the four. He’s a very, very good ball handler for his size.”

He severely sprained his ankle in the spring, but insisted in trying to help his team despite being limited during the two evaluation periods when college coaches were courtside.

“He didn't want to leave them out to dry,” Davis said. “He could’ve stayed hidden and waited until July and he would’ve been the hottest thing out there because everybody would’ve seen him at his best, but he sacrificed himself for the team.”

“In those two weeks, he still did some good things, but he was shall of himself- lateral movement and quickness. He couldn't get up on his jump shot. That wasn’t Jordan Phillips, but he came back.”

Phillips had a strong summer while averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals per game.

Davis said he thinks schools backed off of Phillips and elevated others ahead of him after the spring.

“He kind of took a step behind some guys that maybe he should be in front of based off they had a better spring,” Davis said.