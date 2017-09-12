Florida teams assess plight in aftermath of Irma

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in Houston so long now that they have a local gym.

The Jaguars were forced Monday to stay another night in Houston because of Hurricane Irma, creating a stressful situation for players, coaches and staff as well as family members awaiting their return.

"It's very difficult," Coach Doug Marrone said Monday on a conference call with reporters. "You're looking at the news and trying to make sure we check on family."

The Jaguars stayed in Houston after a 29-7 victory against the Texans because of the impending hurricane and had to stay an extra night because the Jacksonville Airport was closed Monday after the storm passed. The St. Johns River endured historic surge levels and prompted evacuations for residents in and around the downtown area.

Jacksonville is scheduled to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Marrone said officials are assessing damage to EverBank Field and will then determine whether the game will be played as scheduled. It also could get moved to Nashville, Tenn., or postponed to later in the season.

The NFL is not close to making a decision regarding this week's games, said Joe Lockhart, the league's senior vice president of communications. Tampa Bay's delayed season opener is scheduled at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but Raymond James Stadium is still being assessed for damage.

"We're having a different conversation than we thought on Friday," Lockhart said Monday. "Miami and Tampa Bay received less than expected, and Jacksonville probably received more."

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm's arrival and will practice in Oxnard, Calif., this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Dolphins will have a team meeting today and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' complex.

A possible tornado was reported near the Dolphins' stadium during Irma, and structural engineers will inspect its canopy today for potential damage, a person familiar with the situation said. The team's complex in Davie appears to be fine, the person said.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Central Florida is hosting the National Guard this weekend, not Georgia Tech.

The Knights will get a second consecutive weekend off from football games because of the effects of Irma. UCF was scheduled to host Georgia Tech on Saturday but that game has been called off and will not be rescheduled. The school, located in Orlando, Fla., is using its stadium as a staging ground for 1,000 National Guard members and 250 vehicles needed to assist with Irma-related recovery.

UCF also couldn't play this past weekend against Memphis because of the storm.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league is communicating with Tennessee and Florida officials about the status of their scheduled Saturday matchup in Gainesville .

Sankey said in statement Monday that, "Now that the storm has passed through Gainesville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on the campus and the Gainesville community, at the same time ensuring the appropriate security and local officials are available to host a game."

MLB

The Miami Marlins did not escape Irma unscathed.

Marlins Park's retractable roof seems to have suffered damage, though the extent is unclear. Photos posted to social media showed a portion of the roof's pliable membrane torn away.

The Marlins were quiet through Monday afternoon on the extent of the issue, including whether it threatens their next homestand, which begins Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

A team spokesman said the Marlins assessed the damage but "no update yet."

In Jupiter, Fla., meanwhile, Roger Dean Stadium made it through the storm without a significant issue. But given Irma's aftermath throughout the state, the Marlins decided to cancel their instruction league, which was supposed to start in mid-September and run for several weeks.

Instructional league is like a fall version of spring training, with many minor leaguers, particularly those in the lower levels, working out at their team's spring facility and participating in de facto scrimmages.

Sports on 09/12/2017