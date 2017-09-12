Girl killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Arkansas highway

A girl was killed and four people were injured after an SUV barreled into two stopped vehicles, sending one into the other in Greene County on Sunday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Arkansas 49 in Paragould, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2002 Ford Windstar were stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of the state highway, police said.

A 2004 Honda Pilot traveling south rear-ended the Fusion, propelling it into the minivan, police said.

A girl, who was a passenger in the Fusion, suffered fatal injuries. Her name and age were not listed in the report.

Two other people in the Fusion, 27-year-old Kevin Deck and 26-year-old Haley Deck, both of Paragould, were reportedly injured.

The Pilot's driver, 32-year-old Iftu Glamo of Paragould, as well as a boy inside the SUV were also hurt, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 339 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.