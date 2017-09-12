Hog commit Connor Noland shines vs. Southside

Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland has started off his senior season strong and has led Greenwood to a 2-0 record.

Noland, 6-3, 208 completed 151 of 229 passes for 2,095 yards, 18 touchdowns and threw only 3 interceptions while splitting time with senior Luke Hales as a junior. He rushed 122 times for 553 yards while leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record.

He has completed 32 of 47 passes for 454 yards, 6 touchdowns along with 13 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown in five quarters of play this season. He connected on 12 of 16 passes for 239 yards, 4 touchdowns and rushed 5 times fro 54 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Ft. Smith Southside on Friday.