Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Hog commit Connor Noland shines vs. Southside
This article was published today at 8:23 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland has started off his senior season strong and has led Greenwood to a 2-0 record.
Noland, 6-3, 208 completed 151 of 229 passes for 2,095 yards, 18 touchdowns and threw only 3 interceptions while splitting time with senior Luke Hales as a junior. He rushed 122 times for 553 yards while leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record.
He has completed 32 of 47 passes for 454 yards, 6 touchdowns along with 13 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown in five quarters of play this season. He connected on 12 of 16 passes for 239 yards, 4 touchdowns and rushed 5 times fro 54 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Ft. Smith Southside on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hog commit Connor Noland shines vs. Southside
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.