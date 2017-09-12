Hogs-Aggies draw early kick
By Tom Murphy
The Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game Sept. 23 in Arlington, Texas, will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on ESPN, the SEC office announced Monday.
The Razorbacks (1-1) have an open date this weekend after falling 28-7 to then-No. 23 TCU at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies (1-1) host Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. Texas A&M beat Nicholls State 24-14 last week after blowing a 34-point lead in a 45-44 loss at UCLA in its opener.
The Razorbacks and Aggies, who have won five consecutive games in the series and three in a row at AT&T Stadium, will be shown at the same time UMass at Tennessee will air on the SEC Network. The CBS game at 2:30 p.m. on that date will be Alabama at Vanderbilt in the conference opener for both teams.
In another SEC game that day, Georgia will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Florida at Kentucky, Syracuse at LSU and Auburn at Missouri will be televised at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., with the earlier game broadcast on ESPN2, and the other two games broadcast on ESPNU and the SEC Network.
