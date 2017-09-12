Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

J.J. Abrams to write, direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, Director J.J. Abrams, third right, and actors, John Boyega, second left, Daisy Ridley, third left, and Adam Driver, second right, pose for photos during the Japan Premiere of their latest film &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; in Tokyo. Turner networks TNT and TBS will be the exclusive basic-cable homes for all the &#x201c;Star Wars&#x201d; feature films, thanks to a multiyear deal with the films&#x2019; studios. The deal, announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, includes the network premieres of last year&#x2019;s &#x201c;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&#x201d; and the upcoming &#x201c;Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,&#x201d; opening in theaters in December. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)


NEW YORK — J.J. Abrams is returning to Star Wars and will replace Colin Trevorrow as writer and director of Episode IX.

Disney announced Abrams' return Tuesday. After several high-profile exits by previous Star Wars directors, Lucasfilm is turning to the filmmaker who helped resurrect the franchise in the first place. Abrams will co-write the film with screenwriter Chris Terrio, who won an Oscar for adapting Argo.

As the director of The Force Awakens, Abrams rebooted Star Wars to largely glowing reviews from fans and more than $2 billion in box office. Abrams had said that would be his only film for the franchise, but he's now been pulled back in.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said that Abrams "delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for" on The Force Awakens and added "I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

This move also means Abrams will be the only director aside from "Star Wars" creator George Lucas to direct more than one Star Wars film.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theaters in May 2019. It is the final installment in the new "main" Star Wars trilogy that began with Abrams' The Force Awakens in 2015 and will continue this December with director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

