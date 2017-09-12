Man charged in roommate's killing

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Springdale man accused of killing his roommate.

Mei Ka Sin, 23, is charged with capital murder. The punishment is life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if convicted. Prosecutors filed the charge Friday.

He is being held without bond in the Benton County jail.

An anonymous caller on July 17 reported to Springdale police someone had been shot. Officers found Rwabuzisoni Daniel, 21, dead in one of the units at Chapel Ridge Apartments at 5323 N. Oak St. The area is in the portion of Springdale in Benton County.

Daniel died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Sin is accused of acting with premeditation and deliberation in causing Daniel's death.

A roommate told police he saw Sin and Daniel fight. He said Sin shot Daniel and fled, according to the documents.

A second witness told police she was in the apartment and saw Sin follow Daniel into a bedroom.

She heard arguing and then gunshots. She told police Sin was holding a hunting rifle, according to the documents.

Police found spent shell casings on a bedroom floor and a shell casing in the bathroom.

Sin's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 20.

