Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 5:09 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Man killed in shooting at PB car wash

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A shooting at an Arkansas carwash left a man dead and another victim injured Sunday night, authorities said.

Pine Bluff police officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 2400 block of Olive Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the Sonic Drive-In at 2407 S. Olive St., police said.

One of the victims, 29-year-old Roderick Burnett, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said. The other unnamed victim was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said shots were fired during a fight that broke out at a carwash next to the Sonic.

The department identified Kevin Rauls, 27, as a suspect. He remained at large Monday, the release said.

Rauls lists White Hall and Conway addresses and drives a newer model black Nissan Altima, police said.

The homicide is Pine Bluff's 20th of the year, the release said.

State Desk on 09/12/2017

Print Headline: Man killed in shooting at PB car wash

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man killed in shooting at PB car wash

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online