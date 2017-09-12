Man killed in shooting at PB car wash
A shooting at an Arkansas carwash left a man dead and another victim injured Sunday night, authorities said.
Pine Bluff police officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 2400 block of Olive Street, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the Sonic Drive-In at 2407 S. Olive St., police said.
One of the victims, 29-year-old Roderick Burnett, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said. The other unnamed victim was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators said shots were fired during a fight that broke out at a carwash next to the Sonic.
The department identified Kevin Rauls, 27, as a suspect. He remained at large Monday, the release said.
Rauls lists White Hall and Conway addresses and drives a newer model black Nissan Altima, police said.
The homicide is Pine Bluff's 20th of the year, the release said.
