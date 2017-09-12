TIGERS

Fulmer undergoing elbow surgery

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers say pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo elbow surgery Tuesday and miss the rest of the season.

The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year is having a damaged nerve fixed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that the All-Star will not throw for "three or four months," but the 24-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for spring training.

Fulmer made his last start Aug. 29. He went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts. The right-hander, who had been experiencing numbness in his fingers, lost his last six decisions and didn't win after July 15.

Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 games last season. He became the fifth Tigers player to win rookie honors and first since Justin Verlander in 2006. Fulmer ascended to the top of Detroit's rotation when Verlander was traded to Houston last month.

ANGELS

Meyer's future in air

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels right-hander Alex Meyer is likely to miss the 2018 season after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Angels General Manager Billy Eppler had better news on left-hander Andrew Heaney on Monday, saying an MRI exam revealed nothing seriously wrong with his shoulder.

Meyer's surgery will be performed today by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and the typical recovery time is 12 months.

The 6-9 starter made a career-high 13 big-league appearances this season with the Angels, going 4-5 with a 3.74 ERA. He hasn't pitched in the majors since July 19.

Heaney left his start in Seattle on Saturday with soreness in his shoulder. A clinical examination showed "internal impingement," but no acute strain, according to Eppler.

Heaney is questionable to make his next scheduled start.

ROYALS

Arm bothering Duffy

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy said Monday that the lingering discomfort in his left arm may need to be addressed in the offseason.

"It's not ever going to go away until I take care of it," Duffy said. "I just got to push through to the end of the season."

Duffy was diagnosed with a "low grade pronator strain" in late August after pitching through discomfort for four to five starts. He has spent the past two weeks resting and rehabbing in an attempt to return this month.

"I have what I have," he said. "It's something that is inflaming something in there. So we'll get it looked at when we need to. But until then, right now, I could go. Nothing in my elbow is going to compromise my ligament. You also have to go forward knowing that you could re-aggravate the original injury."

The comments came Monday afternoon, minutes after Duffy concluded a three-inning simulated game on the field at Kauffman Stadium. He threw 46 pitches while facing a collection of hitters who included Raul Mondesi, Jorge Bonifacio and Drew Butera.

Duffy reported his arm "felt really good."

Royals Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would not throw another simulated game before returning to the mound, which means he could be activated and start as soon as this weekend in Cleveland.

"He'll be ready to go 60 or 65 [pitches]," Yost said. "We're running out of time here."

INDIANS

Kipnis to try center field

CLEVELAND -- Jason Kipnis is going back to an old stomping ground.

Cleveland's two-time All-Star second baseman could get some playing time in center field as the Indians look to add depth in their outfield after rookie Bradley Zimmer broke his left hand in Sunday's game.

Kipnis, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 23 with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for a couple of months, is excited about the prospect of returning to the outfield. He played outfield in college and began his minor league career in the outfield for Class A Mahoning Valley in 2009.

"I'm pretty sure I've still got it in me," Kipnis said. "I think I can still do it."

Zimmer was injured while diving into first base in the seventh inning of Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, extending Cleveland's winning streak to 18 games.

Manager Terry Francona said Zimmer visited renowned hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in New York on Monday. Zimmer's all-out hustle contributed to the injury, but Francona had no problem with Zimmer's decision to dive head-first into the bag.

The Indians are waiting for word on Zimmer's diagnosis and treatment from Graham before proceeding.

Sports on 09/12/2017