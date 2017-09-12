CARDINALS

Johnson dislocates wrist

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona running back David Johnson dislocated a wrist, Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians said, and probably will require surgery.

Arians said Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn't give a timetable for Johnson, Arians said Logan is expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

"It's always a huge blow to lose a top player, but it's not the end of the world," Arians said at his Monday news conference. "We've got quality guys on our team. It's an opportunity for somebody to step up. David Johnson became David Johnson because of somebody's injury."

Arians was referring to Johnson's rookie season, when David Johnson took over as starter when Chris Johnson went down with a knee injury.

David Johnson likely is headed for injured reserve, not necessarily for the season but maybe for most of it. NFL rules allow up to two players to be brought back from IR.

Arians said Monday that the injury occurred late in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-23 loss at Detroit, when Johnson was hit hard after a catch at the Lions' 3. The next and final time Johnson touched the ball, he fumbled at the Cardinals' 10.

Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington are the primary running backs in Johnson's absence. Ellington said the team didn't know Johnson hurt his wrist on the big catch.

JAGUARS

Robinson out for year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed that receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Robinson tore the ACL in his left knee in the season opener at Houston on Sunday.

He landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of a 29-7 victory against the Texans.

Robinson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 after a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown campaign, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for a long-term deal. A second-round pick from Penn State in 2014, Robinson has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns.

TEXANS

No decision on QB

HOUSTON -- The Texans quarterback situation remains unsettled with just three days remaining until they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Coach Bill O'Brien benched Tom Savage for rookie Deshaun Watson at halftime of Houston's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. On Monday, O'Brien said he hadn't decided who will start against the Bengals.

"You guys have to give me some time here," he said. "Look, I haven't even met with the players yet ... we're going to do what's best for the team."

O'Brien pulled Savage after he lost two fumbles -- one that was returned for a touchdown -- and threw for just 62 yards as the Jaguars built a 19-0 lead by halftime.

Watson led the Texans to their only touchdown on his first drive but lost a fumble and threw an interception after that as Houston failed to score again.

49ERS

Rookie LB doubtful

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Linebacker Reuben Foster's availability is in doubt for the 49ers' upcoming visit to Seattle.

The rookie from Alabama suffered a high-ankle sprain and will "miss time," the NFL Network reported Monday.

"I told him it's a long season, so he's just got to get that thing right," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said after Sunday's 23-3, season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Foster's right ankle buckled beneath him with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. Carted to the locker room, he underwent X-rays that showed no fracture.

BEARS

White back on IR

CHICAGO -- Kevin White fractured his left shoulder blade Sunday in the Bears' season-opening loss and might require surgery, Coach John Fox said Monday afternoon.

White is headed to injured reserve for the third time in his three NFL seasons, a setback that amplifies heavy doubts about whether the former seventh-overall draft pick will ever contribute for the Bears.

It also creates a new shortfall for a receiving group still trying to overcome the season-ending left knee injury Cameron Meredith suffered Aug. 27.

Receiver Tre McBride was acquired off waivers Sept. 3 after the injury to Meredith, who was the "Z" receiver, or flanker. He was inactive for Sunday's game.

Tanner Gentry is on the practice squad.

LIONS

Punter tears ACL, MCL

DETROIT -- Kasey Redfern suffered three torn ligaments in his knee in Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and the Detroit Lions auditioned replacement punters Monday.

Redfern, who went undrafted out of Wofford in 2014, won the Lions' punting job with a strong preseason and made his NFL debut Sunday.

He kicked a 50-yard punt on his first punt of the game and sent the opening kickoff into the end zone, but he was hurt late in the first quarter when he tried scrambling for a first down after dropping a punt in his own end zone.

Redfern was carted to the locker room after the play and was diagnosed Monday with a torn ACL and MCL, a partial tear of the patellar tendon and a bone bruise.

Kicker Matt Prater handled punting duties the rest of the game, and backup quarterback Jake Rudock took over for Redfern as holder.

