PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 baby primates

The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of two pygmy slow lorises Tuesday, an addition that is important "for the future of this vulnerable species," according to a news release.

The zoo said the animals — named Apollo and Artemis after the siblings of Greek mythology — were born in August. Mihn Yih, 3, is a first-time mother, and 7-year-old Frasier is the father, according to a news release.

The birth of the tiny primates is a rarity in the U.S., the zoo said. Including the four in Arkansas' capital city, there are reportedly only 56 of the animals at Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos.

"To have not one but two babies born here is significant not just for us but for the future of this vulnerable species," said zoo director Susan Altrui in the release.

According to the zoo, the animals are "healthy, growing and active in their exhibit."