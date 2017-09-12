Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 5:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 baby primates

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.

The Little Rock Zoo provided this photo of Mihn Yih with her babies Apollo and Artemis.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK ZOO

The Little Rock Zoo provided this photo of Mihn Yih with her babies Apollo and Artemis.

The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of two pygmy slow lorises Tuesday, an addition that is important "for the future of this vulnerable species," according to a news release.

The zoo said the animals — named Apollo and Artemis after the siblings of Greek mythology — were born in August. Mihn Yih, 3, is a first-time mother, and 7-year-old Frasier is the father, according to a news release.

The birth of the tiny primates is a rarity in the U.S., the zoo said. Including the four in Arkansas' capital city, there are reportedly only 56 of the animals at Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos.

"To have not one but two babies born here is significant not just for us but for the future of this vulnerable species," said zoo director Susan Altrui in the release.

According to the zoo, the animals are "healthy, growing and active in their exhibit."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 baby primates

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online