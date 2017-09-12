PHOTOS: Dozens of Navy planes parked at Little Rock airport during Irma set to fly back to Florida

Several dozen T-6 Texan trainer airplanes that flew from Florida to Little Rock to avoid Hurricane Irma will return to the Sunshine State on Tuesday afternoon.

Clinton National Airport housed 77 of the small planes near its east commercial runway, which is closed for upgrades.

The orange-and-white aircraft took off Sunday from Naval Air Station Whiting Field near Pensacola and arrived in Little Rock in groups of seven every 15 minutes or so, airport spokesman Shane Carter said.

The airport housed the aircraft as part of a hurricane evacuation plan that's been in place for 10 years. It's the first time the agreement has been used, Carter said.

Eleven of the planes had already departed Tuesday morning, and the rest were expected to return to Florida later in the day, Carter said.