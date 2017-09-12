Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

PHOTOS: Fire engulfs row of buildings near Arkansas Dairy Queen

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 8:51 a.m.

Submitted photo ABLAZE: A fire ripped through two buildings, 628 and 632 W. Grand Ave., at around 12:18 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation. Photo courtesy of Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis.

The Sentinel Record/Richard Rasmussen CHARRED REMAINS: Members of the Hot Springs Fire Department look over the remains of a building in the 600 block...

A fire engulfed a row of buildings near a Dairy Queen in Hot Springs, destroying two of them and damaging a third, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 600 block of West Grand Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Monday and found two buildings fully engulfed, fire officials said.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the building at 628 W. Grand Ave., the newspaper reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours.

At least one of the buildings in the cluster was built before 1941, a property owner reported, and one of them formerly housed apartments and a barbershop.

The cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, which is located just west of the buildings that caught fire, was not damaged.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.

Arkansas Online