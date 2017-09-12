Home / Latest News /
Beaten, choked after using racial slurs, Arkansas man tells police
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
Authorities say an Arkansas 37-year-old was beaten and choked after using racial slurs while speaking with another man Monday.
According to a report from Jonesboro police, it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Church Street.
After the 37-year-old used the slurs, the other punched him in the face, kicked him in the kidney and choked him, a witness told police.
At St. Bernards Medical Center, the Jonesboro man, who is white, reportedly told police that he had been joking when he used the slurs.
In the report, the attacker was described as a heavy-set white man with a goatee in his late 20s who goes by Mike. The victim said the man is homeless and stays at the Salvation Army.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had been unable to locate him.
dvc72120 says... September 12, 2017 at 4:42 p.m.
Control your tongue!
NewsJunkie01 says... September 12, 2017 at 4:51 p.m.
He was 'just kidding'? Wonder if he'll try that again...
LRDawg says... September 12, 2017 at 4:54 p.m.
Can't say what you write on social media in public....this "Jonesboro man" found out the hard way LMAO
