Cashier at Arkansas drive-thru accused of using customer's debit card

A drive-thru cashier is accused of using a customer’s debit card to make a series of purchases, including one at a beauty supply store, according to a report from Jonesboro police.

On Thursday, a woman told officers she had noticed $390 in unusual charges to her bank account after going to a KFC/Taco Bell fast-food restaurant, 2003 W. Parker Road, the day before.

Officers contacted the restaurant manager and a beauty supply store where one charge had been made. The store provided a description of the woman who had used the card, and the restaurant manager said it sounded like Kamesha Shavon Quinn, one of his drive-thru cashiers.

When officers questioned the 24-year-old about the card, she said it came from a niece’s friend.

After the beauty supply store provided footage that showed Quinn making the purchase, she was arrested on theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges Friday, police said.