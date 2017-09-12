Police: Man injured in Little Rock shooting after ex-girlfriend's brother retrieves rifle, opens fire outside house

A 43-year-old Arkansas man was injured Monday night when his ex-girlfriend's brother opened fire on him as he drove away from a Little Rock residence, authorities said.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Roger Palton of Scott suffered a minor injury to his left heel when he was hit by shrapnel from a gunshot around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Calhoun Street, which is west of Clinton National Airport.

Palton told investigators he went to the home to pick up his daughter from his ex-girlfriend, but that he encountered her brother, Cedric Bell II, in the front yard.

Palton and Bell "have had previous altercations concerning the treatment of his daughter," the report said.

As Bell appeared to be getting something out of a vehicle, Palton became concerned and started to back away in his pickup, police said.

Bell then "produced an unknown type rifle ... and began to fire the weapon at" Palton, the report said.

The report did not indicate that Palton had picked up his daughter at that point.

Palton then drove to Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock for treatment of his wound, police said.

Bell was identified on the report as a suspect. He was not listed as having been arrested.