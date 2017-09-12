Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 8:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Prosecutors drop murder charges in Arkansas slaying; witness reports she misidentified man, attorney says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:29 a.m.

BLYTHEVILLE — Prosecutors have dropped capital murder charges filed against a Blytheville man who had been accused in a December shooting death.

The Blytheville Courier News reports that the charges were dropped Monday against Travis Young, who had been accused in the Dec. 19 killing of 52-year-old Dennis Moore.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Curtis Walker declined to comment on the case. But Young's attorney, Birc Morledge, tells the newspaper that a witness came forward to say that she'd misidentified Young in a photo lineup.

Morledge says police did not tell defense attorneys that the woman had recanted her statement.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson says the department will look into any errors that may have occurred during the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Prosecutors drop murder charges in Arkansas slaying; witness reports she misidentified man, attorney says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online