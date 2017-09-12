Home / Latest News /
Prosecutors drop murder charges in Arkansas slaying; witness reports she misidentified man, attorney says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:29 a.m.
BLYTHEVILLE — Prosecutors have dropped capital murder charges filed against a Blytheville man who had been accused in a December shooting death.
The Blytheville Courier News reports that the charges were dropped Monday against Travis Young, who had been accused in the Dec. 19 killing of 52-year-old Dennis Moore.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Curtis Walker declined to comment on the case. But Young's attorney, Birc Morledge, tells the newspaper that a witness came forward to say that she'd misidentified Young in a photo lineup.
Morledge says police did not tell defense attorneys that the woman had recanted her statement.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson says the department will look into any errors that may have occurred during the investigation.
