Roadway accidents leave 3 people dead

At least three people died on Arkansas roads over the past several days, authorities said.

A woman who was hospitalized Thursday after a Dodge careened into her vehicle, striking it head-on, died from her injuries on Sunday, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday northwest of Pea Ridge in Benton County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2006 Dodge heading north on Arkansas 94 near an intersection with Don McAllister Road veered into the opposing lane and crashed head-on into a 2014 Mazda, state police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

The Mazda's driver, 30-year-old Amber Epling of Washburn, Mo., was hospitalized and died from her injuries on Sunday, police said.

The Dodge's driver, 27-year-old Kenneth Cross of Pineville, Mo., was reported injured.

Conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.

An Arkansas woman was killed after she drove her SUV into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer in Sharp County on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the southeast edge of Hardy, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2012 GMC Terrain was exiting a parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Arkansas 175, the report said. As the SUV started to cross the U.S. roadway onto the state highway, it pulled into the path of an eastbound 18-wheeler.

The vehicles collided. The SUV's driver, 67-year-old Juanita Kay Phelps of Mammoth Spring, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer's driver, 51-year-old William Robert Ballou of Temple, Texas, was reported injured and hospitalized in Highland.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, police said.

A 61-year-old man was killed after his car ran into a ditch and then overturned in Pope County early Sunday, authorities said.

Terry Casey of Deer was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on Arkansas 7 about 14 miles north of Dover around 3:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Focus went into a ditch on the east side of the highway and flipped over, sliding to a stop on its top, police said.

Casey suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported to be hurt in the wreck.

Officials said conditions were clear and dry at the time.

Metro on 09/12/2017