Sports roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 3, Shiloh Christian 2

Siloam Springs' volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and defeat Shiloh Christian (25-27, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-13) on Monday at the Court of Champions.

The Lady Panthers (4-9) won their third straight match heading into Tuesday night's 5A/6A District 1 home match against Russellville.

Junior Ellie Lampton led the Lady Panthers with 15 kills, to go with 13 digs. Senior Shaylon Sharp had 13 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Senior Allie Bowman recorded six kills with three block assists, one solo block and three aces, while junior Chloe Price had five digs, 19 digs, one solo block, three aces and 45 assists.

PREP TENNIS

Boys

Rogers High 8, Rogers Heritage 1

Singles

1, Blunden, Rogers, def. Grom, Heritage., 6-2, 6-0.

2, H. Dowanrd, Heritage., def. Fulton, Rogers, 6-2, 6-1.

3, Henry, Rogers, def. Zondlak, Heritage., 8-2.

4, Camerlingo, Rogers, def. Morris, Heritage., 8-1.

5, Nguyen, Rogers, def. T. Downard, Heritage., 8-4.

6, Gommel, Rogers, def. Holcomb, Heritage, 8-3.

Doubles

1, Henry/Gommel, Rogers, def. Zondlak/Morris, Heritage., W6-3, 6-0.

2, Camerlingo/Nguyen, Rogers, def. T. Dowarnd/Holcomb, Heritage., 6-0, 6-0.

3, Whitlow/Schmitt, Rogers, def. Grom/H. Downard, Heritage., 8-4.

Girls

Rogers High 9, Rogers Heritage 0

Singles

Erica Jaggernauth, Rogers, defeated Izzy Furuseth Heritage., 7-6 (1), 6-0 Lauren Henley, Rogers, defeated Abby Sniped Heritage., 6-1, 6-1 Caroline Long, Rogers, defeated Annie Stribling Heritage., 8-0 Brittany Matthews, Rogers, defeated Emily Gilchrist Heritage., 8-0 Kayla Haddock, Rogers, defeated Berenice Portal Heritage., 8-2 Cameron Barr, Rogers, defeated Sarah Holcomb Heritage., 8-1

Doubles

Matthews/Long, Rogers, defeated Stribling/Gilchrist Heritage., 6-0, 6-0 Haddock/Barr, Rogers, defeated Berenice Portal/Rachel Grom Heritage., 6-2, 6-3 Jaggernauth/Henley, Rogers, defeated Izzy Furuseth/Abby Sniped Heritage., 8-2

PREP GOLF

Boys

Rogers High 156, Springdale Har-Ber 159, Siloam Springs 187

Rogers

Trevor Brunson^35

Spencer Eiserman^38

Marc Sussman^41

Andrew Fakult^42

Springdale Har-Ber

Kade Keith^37

Cole Bishop^39

Logan Bradley^40

Peyton Locke^43

Siloam Springs

Josh Johnson^44

Karson Clement^46

Evan Sauer^48

Chase Beyer^49

Girls

Rogers High 121, Siloam Springs 139, Springdale Har-Ber 153

Rogers

Payton Smith^38

Maggie Mosier^41

Amanda Sakalares^42

Siloam Springs

Brinkley Beever^41

Kaitlyn Robinson^46

Jadee Snyder^52

Springdale Har-Ber

Abbey Ott^47

Kailey Fender^52

Kirsi Grafton^52

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Monday Scores

Ninth Grade

Bentonville High def. Rogers Heritage 25-19, 25-10

Springdale Central def. Springdale Lakeside 25-12, 25-14

Eighth-Grade

Bentonville Lincoln def. Siloam Springs 25-9, 25-18

Springdale Central def. Springdale Lakeside 25-2, 25-14

Saturday Scores

Bentonville Lincoln def. Harrison 25-24, 25-23

Bentonville Lincoln def. St. Vincent de Paul 25-9, 25-11

Bentonville Lincoln def. Rogers Oakdale 25-12, 25-12

Bentonville Lincoln def. Rogers Lingle 25-10, 25-21

Rogers Kirksey def. Bentonville Lincoln 25-17, 26-24

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores for week ending Sept. 9

MONDAY NIGHT ALLEY CATS- TMNT Mattie Roles 190 (509); BAM: Lonnie Billington 201; Ole Arts: Norm Dennis 211-236 (631); Misfit 4: Steve Cash 213; Vital Capacities: John Mellor 209-206; Gutter Ballet: Stephanie Yeakley 225 (543); Slowly But Shirley: Tyler Pharr 245-236 (648).

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS WAC Sharpening & Services: Monica Taylor 176.

THURSDAY NITE USBC Whatever: Mike Taylor 213-210; HOLOF: Gary Anderson 201, Jerry Eagle 211-205; The Bowling Stones: Jason West 211; It Is What It Is: Matthew Taylor 258 (604), Tommy Granata 225-224-202 (651), Greg Granata 227 (602); The Crew 3.0: Wes Price 236, Michael Wedel 234; The Young and Restless: Austin Myers 229; Harps: Ron Trolinger 228, Eric Doege 216-228-267 (711), Anthony Mason 276-208 (643); Tyler's Quick Release: Hunter Boelte 232-223; 5 Guys Trying: Chris Walton 231-230-220 (681); Poor Joe: Linda Papczynski 183, Joe Papczynski 204; The Misfits: Robert Anderson 202, Eddie Sparks 234, JP Robinson 247-212 (640); Blue Heaven Farms: Marlin Wallace 214; We ëre Trying: Tommy Taylor 209-206, Dan Daily 212-210; Coke Dealers: Drew Fenton 232, Heath Comer 209-200; Drunken Ducks: Cheyenne Bright 179 (516), Brad Beasley 200, Sam Mussino 205, John Bright 210; Spare Parts: James Ramey 237, Danny Forkner 209.

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Vickery's Fencing: Wes Price 217, Harold Vanover 222; Split and Giggles: Justin Upton 214, Billy Upton 200, Scott Lister 202; Kiss My Average: John Mahoney 221, Deana Stark 192-222-214 (628), Randy Foglesong 245 (628); Donna and Her Dummies: Chip Gross 237; We Be Pimpin: Chuck Shelton 223-214-224 (661), Chrissy Burke 194-220-189 (603).

Sports on 09/12/2017