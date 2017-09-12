GOLF

Arkansas men win in Minnesota

The Arkansas men's golf team fired 17 birdies and two eagles Monday to pull away for a 10-stroke victory at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn.

The Razorbacks knocked off a pair of top 10 teams -- including defending NCAA champion Oklahoma -- and five top 20 squads en route to tying the team score of 4-under 848 at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

"I'm really proud of these guys for battling and coming out with a win against a great field here in Minnesota," Arkansas Coach Brad McMakin said. "Beating two top 10 teams and knocking off the defending national champions will give this team confidence that hopefully we can build on moving forward."

The Razorbacks won their 25th tournament under McMakin and extended their streak of winning at least one event per year to 12 seasons.

Sophomore Mason Overstreet, the NCAA runner-up last spring, had three birdies and an eagle to finish off his second-consecutive round of 4-under 67 to come in second place in the medalist race.

Senior Alvaro Ortiz fired a final round 68 to finish in a tie for fifth. Ortiz, who had a tourney-high 13 birdies, has back-to-back top 10 finishes to open the fall season.

Sophomore William Buhl had a 1-under 70 Monday and finished in a tie for 13th place. The Razorbacks final counting score went to junior Charles Kim, who followed an even-par 71 in the second round with a 74 and tied for 31st place.

The Razorbacks led the field with 51 birdies, eight more than Baylor, Minnesota and Charlotte.

No. 8 Baylor came in second place with a 6 over, while No. 6 Oklahoma was third at 7 over. No. 17 Kent State finished fourth at 8 over, followed by No. 19 Pepperdine (+14) and Michigan State.

Arkansas returns to action at the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept 25-26.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas Tech women sixth in Indiana

The Arkansas Tech women's team is in sixth place after the first round of the Indy Invitational in Carmel, Ind.

The Golden Suns shot a 308 and trail Indianapolis by 16 strokes. Missouri-St. Louis is second (298), followed by Lee (Tenn.) (304), Grand Valley State (306) and Central Oklahoma (307).

Arkansas Tech's Avery Struck and Peerada Piddon are tied for 10th with a 75.

FOOTBALL

GAC hands out weekly awards

University of Arkansas-Monticello junior quarterback Cole Sears was selected as the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week, and junior defensive back Cua' Rose of Arkansas Tech University was selected as the GAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Sears recorded 5 overall touchdowns and went 12-of-31 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown in UAM's 37-35 victory at Northwest Oklahoma State, and Rose had six tackles and tied the GAC record with three interceptions in a single game.

The Wonder Boys (2-0 in the GAC) are now ranked No. 19 in the NCAA Division II AFCA Top 25.

Southern Arkansas junior defensive end Davondrick Lison was named the GAC's Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a blocked punt for SAU's first touchdown in a 35-24 victory at home against Harding (0-2 in the GAC).

UCA's Chambers honored

University of Central Arkansas defensive end Chris Chambers was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Chambers, a 6-2, 230-pound senior from Pearl, Miss., led a dominating UCA defensive unit in Saturday's 41-13 road victory at Murray State. Chambers had a team-hig eight solo tackles, which included three tackles for loss and a sack. He also forced a first-quarter MSU fumble on the sack deep in Racers' territory that set up UCA's first touchdown.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech, Harding dominate GAC honors

Arkansas Tech 's Hunter Eshnaur and Amanda Milnick were named offensive player of the week and setter of the week, respectively, on Monday by the Great American Conference.

Eshnaur averaged 3.92 kills per game in five victories last week, helping the Golden Suns improve to 9-0 on the season. Milnick averaged 10.75 assists per game, including 38 in a sweep of Williams Baptist.

Harding University's Zoe Hardin was named defensive player of the week. She had at least four blocks in four victories for the Lady Bisons at the Westminister College Tournament in helping Harding improved to 9-0 on the season.

JBU's Arnold earns SAC honor

John Brown University's Alyssa Arnold was named setter of the week by the Sooner Athletic Conference on Monday.

Arnold helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 3-2 record in five matches with 180 assists while averaging 10.6 assists per set.

SOCCER

JBU's Holt receives conference honor

John Brown University's Adam Holt was named defensive player of the week by the Sooner Athletic Conference on Monday.

Holt made five saves in a 2-1 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Saturday.

SWIMMING, DIVING

UALR to campaign against drowning

The swimming and diving team at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will raise awareness for a global drowning pandemic while also attempting to break the Guinness World Record for "Most People Treading Water at the Same Time in Multiple Locations."

The UALR team will attempt to break the record of 805 people Sept. 27 at the Donaghey Aquatic Center. The team will hold a fundraising campaign on behalf of the International Water Safety Foundation -- a nonprofit organization that raises drowning awareness while bringing basic swimming, water safety and safe rescue skills to children in developing countries.

The foundation estimates there are 1.2 million drowning deaths each year around the world.

