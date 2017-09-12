White House accuses Hillary Clinton of 'reckless attacks' in book

WASHINGTON — The White House is accusing former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's unsure if President Donald Trump will be reading What Happened, Clinton's account of the 2016 campaign. She said the president is "pretty well-versed on what happened."

Clinton's book was released Tuesday.

Sanders said Clinton "ran one of the most negative campaigns in history" and said it's "sad" the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with "false and reckless attacks." Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics.