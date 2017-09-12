Home / Latest News /
White House accuses Hillary Clinton of 'reckless attacks' in book
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.
WASHINGTON — The White House is accusing former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's unsure if President Donald Trump will be reading What Happened, Clinton's account of the 2016 campaign. She said the president is "pretty well-versed on what happened."
Clinton's book was released Tuesday.
Sanders said Clinton "ran one of the most negative campaigns in history" and said it's "sad" the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with "false and reckless attacks." Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics.
tenpoint says... September 12, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.
Hillary Clinton lost the election so she needs to go home and bake cookies for her grand child and SHUT HER MOUTH. the people didn't want her in the office of president 70% of the liberals voted for her the working people didn't vote foe her.so go home and shut up.
LRDawg says... September 12, 2017 at 5:02 p.m.
Negative campaign? Like attacking ethnic groups and grabbing women by the p****? What happened to locking Ms. Clinton up? Its more likely they'll lock Trump up after this investigation. Sarah Huckabee will be ousted soon....glad she's far away from Arkansas
ARMNAR says... September 12, 2017 at 5:32 p.m.
Poor little tiny-handed snowflake. Does Trump ever NOT whine?
