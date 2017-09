Yankees win road game in Queens over Rays

NEW YORK -- In the start of a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, Todd Frazier capitalized on Trevor Plouffe's two-out error with a three-run home run in a five-run fourth inning that led the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night.

Jacoby Ellsbury broke Pete Rose's major league record by reaching base on catcher's interference for the 30th time, and David Robertson (8-2) pitched a career-high 2⅔ innings in relief of CC Sabathia, removed with two on and one out in the fifth.

Opening a stretch that has 17 of their final 20 games in New York, the Yankees closed within three games of Boston in the AL East and opened a four-game lead over Minnesota for the top AL wild card. The Rays dropped four games behind the Twins with 17 remaining and have five other teams to overcome.

Major League Baseball moved the series to Queens because of the availability of hotel rooms in New York. The Rays wore home white uniforms, hit last, used the Mets clubhouse and were introduced to their regular walkup music. They hope to return to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against Boston starting Friday.

Only the lower deck was open, ticket prices were capped at $25 and a pro-Yankees crowd of 15,327 booed the Rays when they ran onto the field for the first pitch.

This was just the fifth big league series moved to a neutral site because of weather and the second in less than a month after Houston played Texas at Tampa Bay because of Hurricane Harvey. The Chicago White Sox hosted Montreal and Florida in 2004 because of Hurricane Ivan; the Los Angeles Angels played Cleveland in Milwaukee in 2007 because of snow; and the Chicago Cubs met Houston at Milwaukee in 2008 due to Hurricane Ike.

Ellsbury set an obscure major league record on his 34th birthday, nicking Wilson Ramos' mitt on a slow curveball from Jake Odorizzi (8-8). Ellsbury set the season mark with 12 last year and has four this season. He reached the record in 5,308 plate appearance, about one-third of Rose's 15,890.

After starting with 6⅓ hitless innings against Minnesota last week, Odorizzi did not allow a hit until the fourth, when he threw just 15 of 51 pitches for strikes and was chased with two outs. Just 1 of the 5 runs off Odorizzi was earned, and he allowed 3 hits and 3 walks while throwing 94 pitches over 3⅔ innings. Just before Odorizzi left the game, Plouffe walked to the mound and said "my bad."

Sabathia was helped in the third when Tampa Bay had two on and tried for a double steal, only for Kevin Kiermaier to get tagged out oversliding second. Sabathia allowed six hits.

Ahead 1-0, Odorizzi walked Aaron Judge on four pitches leading off the fourth. Judge took third when Gary Sanchez singled on a full-count offering, and Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly. After Starling Castro struck out, Matt Holliday hit a grounder to third, and Plouffe tried for a backhand grab but let the ball bounce under his glove and into the left-field corner. The slow-footed Sanchez scored from first with the go-ahead run.

Ellsbury reached on the catcher's interference, and Frazier lined a full-count slider off the front of the second deck in left for a 5-1 lead.

Adeiny Hechavarria, in a 2-for-18 slide, put the Rays ahead with an RBI triple in the second. He also singled and doubled, then flied out to the right-field warning track with two on in the eighth.

WHITE SOX 11, ROYALS 3 Jose Abreu had four hits, Adam Engel hit a three-run home run and visiting Chicago defeated Kansas City. Abreu, who hit for the cycle Saturday and had two home runs Sunday, drove in two and scored once while raising his average to .306. He was a home run shy of another cycle. Engel went deep off Brandon Maurer during a six-run sixth. Yolmer Sanchez, Yoan Moncada and Abreu, the first three White Sox hitters, combined to go 9 for 16 with 6 runs and 4 RBI.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third consecutive decision and host Toronto beat Baltimore. Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third consecutive and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 3 Delino DeShields homered after taking a speedier trip around the bases for an earlier run as host Texas beat Seattle. Cole Hamels (10-3) struck out seven in six innings to win for the first time in his last four starts. DeShields reached on a one-out bunt single in the second, when he was initially called out before a replay challenge overturned the call. DeShields then raced home from first on Shin-Soo Choo's two-run double that made it 4-1, running through a stop sign from fill-in third-base coach Jason Wood and scoring on a nifty head-first slide. Two innings later, DeShields hit his fifth home run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 0 Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift visiting Pittsburgh over Milwaukee. The Brewers didn't get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell 2½ games behind Chicago in the National League Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

