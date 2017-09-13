1 dead in overnight house fire, Arkansas fire department says

Crews in Northwest Arkansas responded to a house fire that killed at least one person Wednesday morning.

The Rogers Fire Department said the blaze happened at a residence in the 8700 block of Haven Drive near an intersection with Arkansas 12 in an unincorporated part of Benton County.

Firefighters at the scene reported heavy fire emanating from the single family home, according to posts on the department's Facebook page.

One person died in the fire, the post said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the fire started. The Rogers agency said crews were on scene before 4 a.m.

The victim was not named.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.