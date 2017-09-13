2 Arkansas women win a combined $300,000 off scratch-off tickets

Two Arkansas women's scratch-off tickets ended up big winners, the state lottery said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Lisa Brooks of Earle won $100,000 on a $100,000 Triple Play ticket she bought at Tobacco Warehouse, 2921 Arkansas 77 in Marion, according to a news release.

Lottery officials wrote on social media that Brooks first told her sister about the win and said she has no plans for the money yet.

That same day, Imogene Bell-Cates of Hindsville reportedly claimed a $200,000 prize she won from an All The Money ticket she purchased at the Green Star C-Store on Old Missouri Road in Springdale. Lottery officials said on Facebook that she plans to use the winnings for her annual vacation.