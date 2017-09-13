3 men arrested in woman's shooting

Little Rock police have arrested a 28-year-old man in the shooting of a woman late last month, according to court documents.

Sean Edwards of Little Rock was arrested Thursday and is accused of shooting 32-year-old Lashonda Lewis, who told police she was wounded after defending another woman from an attack, according to an affidavit written by Little Rock police.

Police on Thursday also arrested two others in the incident -- Azahn Peer and Christeon Peer, both 18 years old. Both were charged with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault, according to arrest reports. Authorities also charged Azahn Peer with theft by receiving after he told police that a stolen firearm belonged to him, a report said.

The morning of Aug. 28, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots in the area of South Elm and West 16th streets, according to the documents. Police went to the area and found Lewis, who had been shot, the affidavit said.

Lewis said Edwards, Christeon Peer and "Ja'Ray" Peer, later identified as Azahn Peer, were suspects and had fled the scene when they saw police, according to the court documents. It was unclear Tuesday if Christeon Peer and Azahn Peer are related.

Lewis did not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

In a statement made to police days after the shooting, Lewis said she saw Ja'Ray and Edwards walk up the street before the fight. She told police that Edwards, Azahn Peer and Christeon Peer were upset with two women -- Briana White, 21, and Aundrell Abrahams, 22 -- from an incident the day before the shooting.

She heard arguing shortly afterward and called police before running up the street to South Elm and West 16th, according to the affidavit.

Lewis then punched Ja'Ray after seeing him hit Abrahams, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, White said Edwards came over to the situation and shot in the air twice before firing three times toward the ground. One of the bullets hit Lewis in the leg, according to the documents.

"[Lewis] asked Mr. Edwards why he shot her, and he said 'Man, on the blood, I didn't try to shoot you,'" according to the affidavit.

Lewis told police that Ja'Ray then grabbed her by the throat and placed a handgun to her head.

According to the documents, he said, "Bh, I'll kill you, you think I give a f**k about this, bh I'll kill you."

White also reported to police that Christeon yelled "On the blood, I don't care, I'll shoot all three of yal" at her before the fight.

All three men were listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday evening.

Metro on 09/13/2017