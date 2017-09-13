4 GOP senators release plan to roll back 'Obamacare' while new Bernie Sanders bill expands Medicare

Four Republican senators are introducing an attempt to roll back much of former President Barack Obama's health insurance law, while Sen. Bernie Sanders is offering legislation to expand Medicare to provide health insurance for all Americans.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the GOP bill "is the best and only" chance for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican senators unveiled their legislation at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The legislation seeks to do away with the various subsidies and mandates that encompass the current health law and instead provides block grants to the states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

The senators said states are better equipped than Washington to determine how best to meet the needs of their residents.

In Sanders' bill, Americans would get health coverage simply by showing a new government-issued card. And they'd no longer owe out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles.

But the Vermont independent's description of the legislation lacks specifics about how much it would cost and final decisions about how he'd pay for it.

Sanders also unveiled his bill Wednesday.

Sanders' bill won't go anywhere with President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress. But it's a touchstone for the Democratic Party's liberal, activist base.

The Republican effort to dismantle Obama's law is also a long shot.

